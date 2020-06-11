Belgium Reopens Cold Case On Possible Link To Madeleine McCann Suspect
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:11 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Belgium reopened the investigation on Thursday into the 1996 murder of a German teenager because of a possible link with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.
Carola Titze, 16, was found dead with her body mutilated in July 1996 in a resort town on the Belgian coast.
The public prosecutor's office in Bruges "is indeed reopening the file relating to this murder," a spokesman told AFP, without further details.