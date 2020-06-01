UrduPoint.com
Belgium Reports 136 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours As Downward Trend Continues - Authorities

Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:47 PM

Belgium has confirmed 136 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as the downward trend in the daily increase continues amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, which brings the country's tally to 58,517, the Health Ministry said on Monday

According to the health authorities, 25 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized over the past day, down from 40 the day before. Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care units has decreased by five to 163 over the same period.

The number of recoveries has reached 15,919 since the outbreak with 32 patients being discharged over the past 24 hours.

The death toll, meanwhile, has increased by 19 to 9,486.

Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions starting May 4. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen and Belgians are allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.

