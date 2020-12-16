UrduPoint.com
Belgium Reports 2,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 611,422 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Belgium reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 611,422 in total

BRUSSELS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Belgium on Wednesday registered 2,211 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 611,422, the public health institute Sciensano reported.

It also reported 124 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 18,178.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said last week that Belgium's COVID-19 figures will be good enough for current restrictions to be eased "in mid-January."Meanwhile, the situation is still serious, he told VTM news, adding that any decision needs to be based on figures, and the end-of-year period is a sensitive one.

