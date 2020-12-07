UrduPoint.com
Belgium Reports 2,503 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:27 PM

Belgium has reported 2,503 new coronavirus cases by Monday, bringing the national tally to 591,756, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University

It also reported 112 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 17,320.

The number of new daily cases has been steadily decreasing amid a second wave in the country, which witnessed a peak of 21,048 daily confirmed cases in late October, the CSSE data showed.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Belgium's COVID-19 figures will be good enough for current restrictions to be eased "in mid-January."Meanwhile, the situation is still serious, he told VTM news. "By the time this television program will have ended, four persons will have died from COVID-19 in Belgium," he said.

Any decision needs to be based on figures and opinions, and the end-of-year period is very sensitive, he said

