Belgium Reports 591 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours as Total Surpasses 52,000

A total of 591 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past 24 hours in Belgium, raising the overall number of positive tests to 52,011, public health officials reported on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A total of 591 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past 24 hours in Belgium, raising the overall number of positive tests to 52,011, public health officials reported on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, 107 people who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected of carrying the disease died, up from 80 the day before. Belgium's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 8,521, the Federal Public Health Service said at a press conference on Friday.

According to public health officials, 2,555 people in the country are currently hospitalized undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease, down from 2,688 the day before. In total, 13,201 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Belgium has relaxed a number of the social distancing measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the disease. From Monday, companies and shops have been allowed to reopen providing that they do not have any direct contact with clients.

All stores will be allowed to reopen from May 11, including street vendors, as part of the second phase of the easing of lockdown measures. Residents will also be allowed to receive up to four guests at their home, although it is recommended that such meetings take place in gardens or on the street.

The reopening of restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs in Belgium will begin gradually from June 8.