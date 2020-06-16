UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Reports Further 55 COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total To 60,155 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Belgium Reports Further 55 COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total to 60,155 - Health Ministry

Belgium has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,155, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday as the coronavirus-related restrictions in the country are being relaxed

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Belgium has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,155, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday as the coronavirus-related restrictions in the country are being relaxed.

On Monday, the ministry's coronavirus response center reported 71 new cases of the infection.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 9,663 following the deaths of four people over the day. Eleven people were hospitalized in the given period, and the number of patients in intensive care units now stands at 76. A total of 15 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Starting from May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen, and Belgians are allowed to receive up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Starting on June 8, food services, bars and night clubs were allowed to reopen. On Monday, Belgium opened borders with EU countries and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom Belgium May June Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

6 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

36 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.