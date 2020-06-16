Belgium Reports Further 55 COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total to 60,155 - Health Ministry

Belgium has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,155, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday as the coronavirus-related restrictions in the country are being relaxed

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Belgium has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,155, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday as the coronavirus-related restrictions in the country are being relaxed.

On Monday, the ministry's coronavirus response center reported 71 new cases of the infection.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 9,663 following the deaths of four people over the day. Eleven people were hospitalized in the given period, and the number of patients in intensive care units now stands at 76. A total of 15 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Starting from May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen, and Belgians are allowed to receive up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Starting on June 8, food services, bars and night clubs were allowed to reopen. On Monday, Belgium opened borders with EU countries and the United Kingdom.