Belgium Reports Further 89 COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 60,244 - Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Belgium has recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 60,244, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as the authorities continue relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 9,675 following the deaths of 13 people over the past day.

A further 24 people were hospitalized.

The number of patients in intensive care units is currently 67. A total of 57 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Starting from May 4, Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. Starting on June 8, food services, bars and night clubs were allowed to reopen. On Monday, Belgium opened borders with EU countries and the United Kingdom.