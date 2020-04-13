UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Reports Spike In Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, Death Toll Rises To 3,903

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Belgium Reports Spike in Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 3,903

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium jumped by 303 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,903, the public health agency said Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium jumped by 303 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,903, the public health agency said Monday.

"A total of 3,903 people have died, an increase of 303 in the last 24 hours," it said in a daily press release.

The total number of those infected in the country is 30,589, with 942 new cases reported in the past day.

The number of people admitted to hospitals has been leveling off in the past days, with 310 new admissions registered in the past day.

There are now 5,393 patients receiving medical assistance and more than 1,000 of them are in intensive care.

