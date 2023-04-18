Belgium Requests Transfer of Convict of Espionage From Iran to Homeland - Foreign Ministry

Brussels has asked Tehran to extradite Belgian citizen Olivier Vandecasteele, currently serving a prison sentence for espionage in Iran, to the country, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"Given that the agreement on the transfer of prisoners has entered into force, Belgium contacted the Islamic Republic (of Iran) with an official request," a ministry's spokesperson said, Le Soir newspaper reported.

They also noted that Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, had discussed the issue on Monday. Lahbib called for improvement of prison conditions for the Belgian.

Vandecasteele, who worked for a non-profit organization in Iran, was arrested in Tehran in late February 2022.

The Belgian government said he was sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment for alleged espionage. In January 2023, the BBC reported that Vandecasteele had been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for spying, money laundering and smuggling. Vandecasteele's family told the authorities that his health severely deteriorated and his life is in danger.

In February 2021, Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi was arrested in Belgium and sentenced to 20 years in prison for an explosion attempt in France in 2018. The Belgian government intends to exchange a Belgian prisoner for the Iranian diplomat. Iran also expressed agreement to carry out the exchange after a positive verdict of the Belgian constitutional court, which was announced last Month.