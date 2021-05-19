UrduPoint.com
Belgium Rescues 49 Migrants 'in Distress' Off Coast

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:29 PM

Belgian authorities on Wednesday rescued 49 mainly Vietnamese migrants who were attempting a sea crossing to Britain, apparently from France, the Bruges prosecutor's office said

"They were in good health but some had mild symptoms of hypothermia," the statement said, explaining that the boat had taken on water and was "in distress" when it was spotted.

A helicopter was launched to track the boat while rescuers headed to the scene and the migrants were taken ashore and transferred to the maritime police in Zeebrugge.

Police will launch an investigation "into the smuggling organisation responsible for these events."

