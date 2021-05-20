Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - Reports

The Belgian coast guard rescued 49 irregular migrants from Vietnam, floating on a malfunctioning vessel in the North Sea, Belgian TV channel RTBF reported, citing local authorities

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Belgian coast guard rescued 49 irregular migrants from Vietnam, floating on a malfunctioning vessel in the North Sea, Belgian tv channel RTBF reported, citing local authorities.

Preliminary data reportedly suggests that the migrants tried to get from France to the United Kingdom, but due to the malfunction of the vessel they ended up off the Belgian coast.

The migrants were taken to the Belgian coastal city of Ostend. Their health is not at risk, according to the report.