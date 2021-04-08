Belgium restricts AstraZeneca vaccine to over 55s

Belgium on Wednesday announced it is restricting AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to over 55s only, following confirmation by the EU's drugs regulator of a link with rare forms of blood clots

The suspension of the jab for adults aged 18 to 55 is based on "recent scientific advice," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that people in that age bracket would be offered jabs from BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna instead.