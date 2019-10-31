Belgium, Russia Maintain 'Excellent Cooperation' on Security - Ambassador

Belgium and Russia have "excellent cooperation" on security, especially between the police forces of the two countries, despite different legal systems, Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Belgium and Russia have "excellent cooperation" on security, especially between the police forces of the two countries, despite different legal systems, Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview.

"We first have to take into account that our laws are different. When we speak about policy it is not always easy to cooperate. For example, we have strong laws in Belgium and everywhere in the EU about protecting personal data. We cannot release the data of suspect without the authorization of a judge. It's not the same system in Russia," the ambassador said, adding that both sides have to be careful about respecting their own principles.

"But when it comes to a real criminal case, I'm told by a policy attache that the cooperation is simply excellent. For example, we know that this person could be dangerous, be it a Belgian citizen or a Russian citizen, it doesn't matter. Then there is excellent cooperation between the two police [forces]. Because we know it is in our best interest and the Russian side also knows it is in its best interest to cooperate," Regibeau said, when asked whether Russia shares its security expertise with Belgium.

The cooperation between Moscow and Brussels also covers judiciary inquires, the ambassador noted.

"When it comes to judiciary inquires, for example, [if] a Russian criminal was in Belgium or a Belgian criminal was in Russia, there is excellent cooperation," Regibeau said.

The diplomat noted some differences in how security policies were implemented in the two countries, both of which have had to contend with terrorist threats. Belgium has suffered a number of attacks in the past five years, including the 2016 bombings in Brussels.

"Indeed there are some differences with Moscow and it was something I have noticed very rapidly when I came to Moscow. For example, you have this security check before entering a shopping mall or a theater. We are not yet that far in Belgium, that is true," Regibeau said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

The forum is being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and is co-organized by Rossotrudnichestvo. It is aimed at fostering ties between the foreign and Russian public.