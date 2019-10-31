Belgium-Russia Trade to Reach Levels of 2014 in Coming Years - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The trade between Russia and Belgium has been gradually increasing and is expected to reach the levels of 2014 in the coming years, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview.

In 2014, the European Union imposed economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine and has been extending them since.

"What we have seen so far is a small growth. We have had a big [slump] after 2014 but clearly in 2017 it went back up. We are not exactly at the same level as 2014 but clearly we are going to reach that level, I think, in the coming years again," Regibeau said, when asked whether the bilateral trade might increase in the foreseeable future.

Bilateral trade helps the two parties "have a better understanding of the other side," the ambassador added.

Tourism is following the same pattern as trade, the diplomat remarked, with recent increase in the number of Russian tourists coming to Belgium.

"First, after 2014, clearly there was a decrease but now it is going up again. We will probably be around 20,000 visas issued this year for Russian tourists which we find very positive. And we also encourage Belgian tourists to come to Russia because I think that the major obstacle to improve our relations is the negative image portrayed by each side about the other side," he said.

The media do not offer a full picture of either country, Regibeau said.

"And actually when I invite many friends and families to visit Moscow and Russia they are very positively surprised by what they see," the diplomat added.

Regibeau is currently attending the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga. The forum is co-organized by Rossotrudnichestvo and is aimed at fostering ties between the foreign and Russian public.