UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium-Russia Trade To Reach Levels Of 2014 In Coming Years - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Belgium-Russia Trade to Reach Levels of 2014 in Coming Years - Ambassador

The trade between Russia and Belgium has been gradually increasing and is expected to reach the levels of 2014 in the coming years, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The trade between Russia and Belgium has been gradually increasing and is expected to reach the levels of 2014 in the coming years, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview.

In 2014, the European Union imposed economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine and has been extending them since.

"What we have seen so far is a small growth. We have had a big [slump] after 2014 but clearly in 2017 it went back up. We are not exactly at the same level as 2014 but clearly we are going to reach that level, I think, in the coming years again," Regibeau said, when asked whether the bilateral trade might increase in the foreseeable future.

Bilateral trade helps the two parties "have a better understanding of the other side," the ambassador added.

Tourism is following the same pattern as trade, the diplomat remarked, with recent increase in the number of Russian tourists coming to Belgium.

"First, after 2014, clearly there was a decrease but now it is going up again. We will probably be around 20,000 visas issued this year for Russian tourists which we find very positive. And we also encourage Belgian tourists to come to Russia because I think that the major obstacle to improve our relations is the negative image portrayed by each side about the other side," he said.

The media do not offer a full picture of either country, Regibeau said.

"And actually when I invite many friends and families to visit Moscow and Russia they are very positively surprised by what they see," the diplomat added.

Regibeau is currently attending the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga. The forum is co-organized by Rossotrudnichestvo and is aimed at fostering ties between the foreign and Russian public.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Visit Same Belgium 2017 Media

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab and Northern play out high scoring ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Rescuessea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’affect ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, Suriname sign Bilateral Air Services Agreemen ..

25 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief contradicts PML-N's announcement about ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Tourism Development Authority partners with TU ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's Baltic Fleet Receives Newest Tor-M2 Missi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.