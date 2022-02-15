UrduPoint.com

Belgium Says Dozens Arrested In 6-country Drug Sting

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Dozens of people were arrested on Tuesday in a police operation coordinated by Europol in six European countries targeting international drug trafficking, Belgian prosecutors said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Dozens of people were arrested on Tuesday in a police operation coordinated by Europol in six European countries targeting international drug trafficking, Belgian prosecutors said.

Thirty arrests were made in Belgium, where the investigation began in 2020, and "a small number of arrests abroad", according to a statement from the prosecutor's office, which cited a total of 109 searches in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Croatia.

>