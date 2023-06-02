Belgium Secures Release of 3 Europeans Detained in Iran - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Belgium has secured the release of three European citizens ” two Austrians and a Dane ” being held in detention in Iran, a week after a swap involving a Belgian imprisoned in Tehran, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Belgium has successfully secured the release of two Austrians and one Dane who were unjustly held in detention in Iran," the department said in a statement posted by Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on Twitter.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry also vowed to continue efforts to advocate for others Europeans "who are being arbitrarily detained."

"This was our commitment, which we have upheld. Upholding fundamental rights and liberties will continue to be a priority in our policy," the statement read.

In late May, Tehran also released Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele jailed on espionage charges, in exchange for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a plan to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in France in 2018. The prisoner exchange became possible thanks to mediation by Oman.

Both countries have accused each other of illegally detaining and arresting their citizens. In late 2022, the Belgian Foreign Ministry urged Belgian citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible, citing the possibility of unfounded prosecution. The ministry said the Belgian embassy in Tehran had limited ability to provide assistance to the Belgians in case of detention.