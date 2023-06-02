UrduPoint.com

Belgium Secures Release Of 3 Europeans Detained In Iran - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Belgium Secures Release of 3 Europeans Detained in Iran - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Belgium has secured the release of three European citizens ” two Austrians and a Dane ” being held in detention in Iran, a week after a swap involving a Belgian imprisoned in Tehran, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Belgium has successfully secured the release of two Austrians and one Dane who were unjustly held in detention in Iran," the department said in a statement posted by Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on Twitter.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry also vowed to continue efforts to advocate for others Europeans "who are being arbitrarily detained."

"This was our commitment, which we have upheld. Upholding fundamental rights and liberties will continue to be a priority in our policy," the statement read.

In late May, Tehran also released Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele jailed on espionage charges, in exchange for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a plan to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in France in 2018. The prisoner exchange became possible thanks to mediation by Oman.

Both countries have accused each other of illegally detaining and arresting their citizens. In late 2022, the Belgian Foreign Ministry urged Belgian citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible, citing the possibility of unfounded prosecution. The ministry said the Belgian embassy in Tehran had limited ability to provide assistance to the Belgians in case of detention.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Twitter France Oman Tehran Belgium May 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of â€˜Friends of ..

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in â€˜Friends of B ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in â€˜Friends of BRICSâ€™ meeting in South Afric ..

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of â€˜Friends of BRI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.