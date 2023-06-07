Belgium Seeking Explanation From Kiev on Weapons Used in Belgorod Incursion - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Belgian Defense Ministry has demanded an explanation from Kiev after Belgian weapons were seen to have been used in Ukraine-orchestrated attacks on Russia's Belgorod Region, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on Wednesday.

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder sent a request to her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, to clarify the situation, but no response has yet been received, the report said.

On Monday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that weapons supplied to Ukraine may be used "exclusively for defense purposes on the territory of Ukraine.

"

On May 22, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region and declared an anti-terrorist operation.

The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials familiar with intelligence findings, that Ukrainian militants were armed with Belgian and Czech rifles and at least one AT-3 anti-tank weapon, which is used by US and allied troops. The Ukrainians drove mine-resistant MRAP armored vehicles donated to Ukraine by the US and Poland.