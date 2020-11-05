UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Seizes 11.5 Tonnes Of Cocaine In Record Single Swoop

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Belgium seizes 11.5 tonnes of cocaine in record single swoop

Belgian police seized 11.5 tonnes of pure cocaine hidden in a scrap metal container in the country's single biggest-ever haul, prosecutors said on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Belgian police seized 11.5 tonnes of pure cocaine hidden in a scrap metal container in the country's single biggest-ever haul, prosecutors said on Thursday, The find was made on October 27 in the port of Antwerp when five scrap metal containers from South America were subjected to a thorough inspection, a statement said.

The haul had an estimated street value of 450 million Euros ($525 million), it said.

Antwerp is Europe's second largest goods port after Rotterdam, but is the number one gateway for cocaine to the continent, thanks to its close trade links with South America.

Investigators said the containers initially landed in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge and were then transferred by barge to the port of Antwerp.

The cocaine was concealed in a smaller steel container that was fitted into in a larger container.

The final destination was a company located just across the Dutch border, they said.

After searches in Belgium and the Netherlands, three people were arrested, two in Belgium and one in the Netherlands.

The case is linked to a sting operation in September and October from which 22 suspects are still being held and three million euros in cash was seized.

Among those arrested were a former head of the gendarmerie and three active police officers.

Related Topics

Police Europe Company Rotterdam Belgium Netherlands September October Border From Million

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

11 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

41 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

28 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

29 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.