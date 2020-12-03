UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Stands For Resumption Of NATO-Russia Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:54 PM

Belgium Stands for Resumption of NATO-Russia Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Belgium reiterates its support for the resumption of a "frank dialogue" in the format of the Russia-NATO Council while maintaining measures to contain Russia, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Belgium reiterates its support for the resumption of a "frank dialogue" in the format of the Russia-NATO Council while maintaining measures to contain Russia, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

The meeting of the NATO foreign ministers was held from December 1-2 in a videoconference format.

"Belgium believes that the measures of containment [in relation to Russia] should be preserved, Belgium will continue to participate in this, in particular, in the Baltic countries. At the same time, Belgium recalled its commitment to resume a frank dialogue with Moscow within the NATO-Russia Council, the only credible structure to launch this dynamic," Wilmes said in a statement.

According to her, during the meeting, the NATO foreign ministers expressed concerns about the "destabilizing behavior" of Russia, in particular, in the Mediterranean Sea.

NATO previously accused Russia of military build up in Crimea and the Black Sea and responded by strengthening its presence in the region. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that NATO allies were ready to continue investing in defense, adding that recommendations for strengthening the alliance will be presented at the 2021 summit.

Russia has repeatedly pointed to NATO boosting its presence near its borders in various regions and warned that such actions could escalate existing tensions.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Same Alliance Belgium December From

Recent Stories

Erdogan to Arrive in Baku for December 10 Victory ..

1 minute ago

At UN, Pakistan rejects India's 'baseless' claims ..

8 minutes ago

UN Chief unveils multi-agency plan to revitalise B ..

26 minutes ago

TDAP ready to explore foreign tourist markets for ..

8 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

8 minutes ago

How members of Pakistani squad visiting New Zealan ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.