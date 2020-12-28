UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Starts Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign By Delivering Doses To Nursing Homes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belgium Starts Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign by Delivering Doses to Nursing Homes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belgium on Monday started its coronavirus vaccination campaign with 96-year-old nursing home resident Jos Hermans becoming the first Flem to receive the shot, media reported.

According to national newspaper De Standaard, nursing homes in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia have already received shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and are set to begin immunizing the elderly and staff over the course of the day.

Mass vaccination of the population is scheduled to kick off January 5 with some 10,000 doses arriving in the country over the weekend, the newspaper reported.

The EU began a bloc-wide vaccination over the weekend, delivering doses to all 27 member states. Current projections estimate that some 50 million people can be vaccinated with the arriving batch of the Pfizer vaccine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc has procured enough vaccination to cover its entire 450 million-strong population.

Belgium has suffered among the highest COVID-19 deaths per capita in the world, with 19,200 death from nearly 640,000 registered cases in the population of 11.5 million.

Related Topics

World Brussels Jos Belgium January Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

20 minutes ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

7 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

7 minutes ago

China's Inner Mongolia ensures safe drinking water ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Economic Outlook Bleaker Than Official Foreca ..

7 minutes ago

Pak-China media cooperation to help evolve objecti ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.