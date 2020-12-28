Belgium Starts Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign by Delivering Doses to Nursing Homes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belgium on Monday started its coronavirus vaccination campaign with 96-year-old nursing home resident Jos Hermans becoming the first Flem to receive the shot, media reported.

According to national newspaper De Standaard, nursing homes in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia have already received shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and are set to begin immunizing the elderly and staff over the course of the day.

Mass vaccination of the population is scheduled to kick off January 5 with some 10,000 doses arriving in the country over the weekend, the newspaper reported.

The EU began a bloc-wide vaccination over the weekend, delivering doses to all 27 member states. Current projections estimate that some 50 million people can be vaccinated with the arriving batch of the Pfizer vaccine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc has procured enough vaccination to cover its entire 450 million-strong population.

Belgium has suffered among the highest COVID-19 deaths per capita in the world, with 19,200 death from nearly 640,000 registered cases in the population of 11.5 million.