Belgium Suspends Deportation Of Illegal Afghan Migrants - Migration Secretary

Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:42 PM

The Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, Sammy Mahdi, said on Monday that his country would not be deporting failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan, after the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) seized control of the country

"The individual assessment of each [asylum] request shows that the situation in Afghanistan is terrible and you cannot send anyone back," Mahdi told the VRT public broadcaster.

Mahdi said Belgium would not pass a blanket ban on repatriations to Afghanistan because it studies every case separately.

Belgium resisted calls last week to impose a moratorium on deportations to Afghanistan after other EU nations halted repatriations in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Central Asian country. Militants claimed victory in Afghanistan on Sunday.

