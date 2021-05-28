Belgium Terminates Tenure of Ambassador to Seoul After Scandal With Spouse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes decided to bring Ambassador Peter Lescouhier back from South Korea, following a shop brawl involving his wife Xiang Xueqiu.

The incident reportedly occurred in April in a Seoul clothing store. Xiang Xueqiu was leaving the shop when two store employees rushed toward her, fearing that she wanted to leave without paying. During the quarrel, the diplomat's wife hit one of the employees and pushed the other away.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes has decided that it is in the best interest of our bilateral relations to end Ambassador Lescouhier's tenure in the Republic of Korea this summer," the statement said.

According to the statement, although Lescouhier served "with dedication for the past three years," the current situation "doesn't allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way."

Belgium guaranteed Xiang Xueqiu's cooperation with the South Korean police during the investigation. She also initiated a meeting with the two store employees to apologize for what happened.