Belgium To Allocate $2.3Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Belgium will allocate 2 million Euros ($2.36 million) to the UN-led effort to raise humanitarian funding for Afghan people, the Belga news agency reported on Monday, citing Development Cooperation Minister Meryame Kitir.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened a high-level ministerial meeting on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan at the UN headquarters in Geneva earlier on Monday.

"In recent weeks we saw footage of people trying to flee from Afghanistan. But the majority of the population remains in the country in difficult conditions, and the situation is not improving.

Afghanistan deserves solidarity," Kitir was quoted as saying.

Belgium's contribution will go to a special United Nations humanitarian fund, from where the funds will be further distributed through specialized UN agencies, such as the World Food Programme. Belgium's assistance will go towards strengthening the medical support and food security in Afghanistan, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand pledged $3 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through UNICEF and the UN Population Fund, bringing the country's total contribution to $6 million.

