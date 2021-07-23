UrduPoint.com
Belgium To Be Hit Again By Rains Over Weekend - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Belgium to Be Hit Again by Rains Over Weekend - Officials

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Belgian meteorologists forecast rain and thunderstorms for the upcoming weekend, with a risk of some regions being flooded again, CrisisCenter Belgium said on Friday.

"Anticipated precipitation will be far less intense than downpours that caused floods from July 14-15, but given the state of watercourses after the calamity (clogged channels and drainage systems, with infrastructure affected) weather worsening should not be ignored as there is a risk of flooding," the statement read.

Heavy rains hit southern Belgium from July 14-15 and triggered unprecedented floods. The death toll stands at 37, with 6 people unaccounted for. The damage is estimated at hundreds of millions of Euros, and restoration of the afflicted regions may take years.

More Stories From World

