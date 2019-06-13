UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium To Bring Home Six Orphans Of Militants Slain In Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:48 PM

Belgium to bring home six orphans of militants slain in Syria

Belgium will bring six orphans home from Kurd-controlled camps in Syria after the deaths of their militants parents, Finance Minister Alexander de Croo said Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Belgium will bring six orphans home from Kurd-controlled camps in Syria after the deaths of their militants parents, Finance Minister Alexander de Croo said Thursday.

"These are children who were born in our country and who today no longer have parents," the minister told VRT public radio after a cabinet decision.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Belgium From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

36 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

46 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.