Belgium to bring home six orphans of militants slain in Syria

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Belgium will bring six orphans home from Kurd-controlled camps in Syria after the deaths of their militants parents, Finance Minister Alexander de Croo said Thursday.

"These are children who were born in our country and who today no longer have parents," the minister told VRT public radio after a cabinet decision.