Belgium to Close Theaters, Cinemas Amid Fourth Wave of Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Belgium will close public venues, including amusement parks, theaters, cinemas, and concert halls, starting December 26 as part of a range of measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the RTBF broadcaster, the decision, made by the country's consultative committee on coronavirus response comprising local and Federal authorities, affects entertainment facilities in an especially profitable period. Cinemas gain around 20% of their business over the Christmas holidays, while theaters organize major end-of-year events.

The package of restrictions does not affect gyms, places of worship, museums, and libraries, among others, according to the outlet.

The government has gradually enhanced coronavirus measures over the past few months against the fourth wave. To date, Belgium has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and over 28,000 fatalities. About 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.