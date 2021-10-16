UrduPoint.com

Belgium To Create Artificial Island For Wind Energy Production - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Belgium to Create Artificial Island for Wind Energy Production - Energy Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Belgium is planning to create an artificial island in the North Sea for the production, storage and distribution of electricity generated on wind farms, Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said on Friday.

Belgium is determined to completely abandon nuclear power plants in the coming years.

"We will build an island in the sea to connect the second zone, thus we will triple the production of electricity in the North Sea," the minister told reporters in Brussels.

The island will house wind generators, power storage facilities, and distribution stations to connect to the power supply systems of neighboring countries. The second zone of wind turbines is expected to be located directly in the sea around the island.

The project is expected to begin at the end of 2026, so that by 2030, the North Sea will generate 30% of Belgium's electricity. As of 2021, this share is about 10%.

Belgium, which currently relies on nuclear power as a source of half of its electricity consumption, signed a new energy pact in 2018, according to which the country's seven nuclear reactors would be closed by 2025 and investment would be redirected to renewable energy infrastructure, in particular offshore wind farms.

In November, the Belgian government will decide whether to go on with the plan to shut down all nuclear reactors by 2025 or let the two newest nuclear reactors keep functioning.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Brussels Van Belgium November 2018 All Government Share

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

51 minutes ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

30 minutes ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

31 minutes ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

31 minutes ago
 Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in ..

Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in Belgium - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid r ..

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.