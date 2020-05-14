UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium To Enter 2nd Phase Of Easing Lockdown Next Week - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Belgium to Enter 2nd Phase of Easing Lockdown Next Week - Prime Minister

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Wednesday confirmed that the country would proceed to the second stage of lifting the coronavirus restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Wednesday confirmed that the country would proceed to the second stage of lifting the coronavirus restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation.

Earlier in the day, the Belgian Health Ministry's crisis response center said that a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country represented an encouraging trend, with the daily infection rate falling by 128 compared to the day before down to 202. The total count stands at� 53,981, with 8,843 deaths.

"The Security Council has decided to proceed to the second phase of easing isolation measures on May 18," Wilmes said at a press conference.

Starting on May 18, educational institutions, except for elementary schools, will reopen. Museums, and cultural and historical sites will also resume operations, with ticket sales conducted via the internet and avoiding any crowding in the buildings.

In addition, hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen provided that employees and clients wear protective masks, the prime minister said.

Wilmes also said that the local authorities would be able to coordinate the opening of markets starting on May 18. However, no more than 50 traders will be able to work.

At the same time, mass cultural events remain banned until at least June 30, while restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs will be able to gradually resume operations on June 8.

Starting May 4, Belgium began relaxing several restrictive measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the virus, reopening some companies and shops, providing that the staff do not have any direct contact with clients. In addition, since Monday, all stores, including street vendors, have been allowed to resume operations. Residents were also allowed to receive up to four guests at their homes, although it was recommended that such meetings take place in gardens or on the street.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Same Belgium March May June Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

21 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.