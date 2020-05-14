Belgium to Enter 2nd Phase of Easing Lockdown Next Week - Prime Minister

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Wednesday confirmed that the country would proceed to the second stage of lifting the coronavirus restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Wednesday confirmed that the country would proceed to the second stage of lifting the coronavirus restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation.

Earlier in the day, the Belgian Health Ministry's crisis response center said that a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country represented an encouraging trend, with the daily infection rate falling by 128 compared to the day before down to 202. The total count stands at� 53,981, with 8,843 deaths.

"The Security Council has decided to proceed to the second phase of easing isolation measures on May 18," Wilmes said at a press conference.

Starting on May 18, educational institutions, except for elementary schools, will reopen. Museums, and cultural and historical sites will also resume operations, with ticket sales conducted via the internet and avoiding any crowding in the buildings.

In addition, hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen provided that employees and clients wear protective masks, the prime minister said.

Wilmes also said that the local authorities would be able to coordinate the opening of markets starting on May 18. However, no more than 50 traders will be able to work.

At the same time, mass cultural events remain banned until at least June 30, while restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs will be able to gradually resume operations on June 8.

Starting May 4, Belgium began relaxing several restrictive measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the virus, reopening some companies and shops, providing that the staff do not have any direct contact with clients. In addition, since Monday, all stores, including street vendors, have been allowed to resume operations. Residents were also allowed to receive up to four guests at their homes, although it was recommended that such meetings take place in gardens or on the street.