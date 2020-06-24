Belgium to Enter 4th Phase of Easing COVID-Related Restrictions Next Week - Prime Minister

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday that the country's authorities had approved proceeding to the next stage of lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday that the country's authorities had approved proceeding to the next stage of lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation.

"We are moving to the fourth phase from July 1, while maintaining six sanitary rules," Wilmes said after a Security Council meeting.

According to the Belgian prime minister, gatherings of no more than 200 people will be allowed indoors and up to 400 people outdoors starting from next Wednesday.

The government also agreed to reopen swimming pools, cinemas, concert halls and amusement parks. Festivals and parties are still banned. There are also restrictions on the operation of bars and restaurants, which should close by midnight. The nightclubs will remain closed.

Belgians will also be allowed to go shopping with people living in the same household.

At the same time, wearing a mask will be optional, but recommended in places where it is difficult to maintain social distance.

Belgian National Day, celebrated on July 21, will take place under strict sanitary control.

"There will be no celebrations in parks and there will be no fireworks. However, there will be a number of televised events. The virus is still circulating, I urge you to be careful in the coming weeks both in Belgium and abroad," Wilmes noted.

Starting May 4, Belgium began relaxing several restrictive measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the virus. The authorities have previously said that the country had already passed the peak of mortality from coronavirus on April 12. To date, the number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium is 60,898 and the death toll is 9,722.