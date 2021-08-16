UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:13 PM

Belgium to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Prime Minister

The Belgian government has agreed to send planes to evacuate Belgian citizens from Afghanistan given the unstable security situation in the Central Asian country after the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday

"The situation in Afghanistan is changing rapidly. The priority is the safety of Belgians on site. The kern [Limited Council of Ministers consisting of the prime minister and their deputies] therefore decided to give the green light to an evacuation operation by the military.

The issue will be discussed in more depth in kern this evening," De Croo tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Belgian government said the deportation of Afghan asylum seekers with rejected applications will be temporary suspended given the volatile security situation.

Following the seizure of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday by the Islamist movement, many Afghan citizens have tried to flee the country on board foreign evacuation aircraft.

