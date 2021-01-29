UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium To Expel Turkish Imam After 'homophobic' Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

Belgium to expel Turkish imam after 'homophobic' posts

Belgium is ordering a Turkish imam to leave the country after he posted comments judged homophobic on social media, officials said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Belgium is ordering a Turkish imam to leave the country after he posted comments judged homophobic on social media, officials said Thursday.

The imam, working in a mosque in northern Belgium, has had his residency permit renewal request denied and been given 30 days to leave, the government said.

"As an imam you have an exemplary role, especially if you have been granted the right to work in Belgium. Whoever refuses to respect our values must suffer the consequences," the junior minister for migration, Sammy Mahdi, said in a statement.

The decision was made mid-December and confirmed after immigration officials spoke with the imam in mid-January.

It can be appealed.

The government statement said the imam, whom it did not identify, had published "hateful messages to the LGBT community", notably on Facebook.

The reactions pointed to "incitement to hate", it said.

A source close to the case said the imam served in the Yesil Camii mosque catering to a Turkish community in Houthalen-Helchteren, in the Flemish region of Limbourg.

It had been receiving public funding because it was listed by the region as a recognised place of worship, but local authorities are seeking to suspend it from that list.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Belgium Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

1 minute ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

4 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

4 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.