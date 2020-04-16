Belgium to Further Support WHO in Wake of US Decision to Stop Funding - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Belgium will continue to support the World Health Organization (WHO), which, according to Brussels, plays a decisive role in efforts to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin said on Wednesday in a joint statement in response to the US decision to stop funding.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres replied to Trump's announcement by saying it was not the right time to reduce the resources for WHO or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against COVID-19 and called for unity in the international community.

"After the decision of the United States to hold back their funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), deputy prime minister and minister of Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo and minister of Foreign Affairs Philippe Goffin confirm their continued support for the WHO.

In the midst of the current unseen Covid-19 pandemic, we advocate supporting the organization as much as possible," the statement said.

According to the officials, the organization attempts to prevent the further spread of the virus via distributing medical products, deploying rapid response teams and informing the general public. The WHO also contributes to research on developing adequate treatment and vaccination, as well as help the most vulnerable countries.

"Belgium believes that the WHO is doing a good job. The moment for a thorough evaluation will come later: in the midst of this pandemic, we consider it more important than ever to provide the best possible support to the organization and to work together shoulder to shoulder to tackle this crisis," the statement read.

In the coming weeks, Belgium intends to discuss with the WHO ways for providing specific support to this organization.