Belgium To Further Use AstraZeneca Vaccine Despite Fears Of Adverse Effects -Working Group

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:10 AM

Belgium to Further Use AstraZeneca Vaccine Despite Fears of Adverse Effects -Working Group

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Belgium will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug despite some countries 'decision to suspend its use over the fears of possible adverse effects, the vaccination working group said.

A number of European states have suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug as a precaution after reports on severe side-effects, including blood clots, which were allegedly triggered by the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency said there was currently no indication that the reported negative effects had been caused by the vaccination.

"Based on the current scientific data, the working group continues to support the usage of this vaccine.

It is significantly reducing the risk of serious diseases and hospitalization linked to COVID-19 among adult people," the group said on late Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Belgium's Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products said that more than 94,000 people had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug as of March 8, with none of them suffering from thromboembolic symptoms. The body added that 2 percent of the people vaccinated with AstraZeneca had faced adverse effects: fever, fatigue, and pain.

