Belgium To Halt Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine In People Under Age 56 For One Month - Reports

Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:56 AM

Belgium to Halt Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine in People Under Age 56 for One Month - Reports

Belgium's federal and regional health authorities have agreed to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine among people aged 56 and younger for four weeks over side effect concerns, the Belgian-based RTL broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Belgium's Federal and regional health authorities have agreed to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine among people aged 56 and younger for four weeks over side effect concerns, the Belgian-based RTL broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Though the link between the vaccine and cases of severe blood clotting has not yet been confirmed, Belgium will continue administering AstraZeneca shots only to senior citizens, according to the report.

The broadcaster did not specify the exact date when the measure is expected to take effect.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) came up with a long-awaited evaluation of the AstraZeneca vaccine's safety earlier on Wednesday, recommending that blood clots be listed as a "very rare" side effect. The EU regulator still insists that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The EMA stressed that it was important to keep using all available vaccines.

More Stories From World

