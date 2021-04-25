UrduPoint.com
Belgium To Limit AstraZeneca Use To Over-40s - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belgium to Limit AstraZeneca Use to Over-40s - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Senior Belgian health officials agreed on Saturday to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus to those aged over 40, media said.

The small European kingdom paused the vaccine rollout among people under 56 for several weeks amid concerns that it caused rare blood clotting and low blood platelets in younger patients.

Those who have already received a shot of the two-dose vaccine will be injected again in due time regardless of their age, the RTBF news website reported.

The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was delayed at the US company's request in mid-April, following reports of adverse blood clotting events, and will resume next week for all age groups.

