Belgium To Reopen Borders With Neighbours On June 15

2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Belgium to reopen borders with neighbours on June 15

Belgium will reopen its borders to travellers from the EU, Britain and members of Europe's passport-free travel zone on June 15, the prime minister said Wednesday

Belgium will reopen its borders to travellers from the EU, Britain and members of Europe's passport-free travel zone on June 15, the prime minister said Wednesday.

PM Sophie Wilmes announced the measure as Belgium emerges from a three-month coronavirus lockdown, adding that bars and restaurants would reopen on June 8.

