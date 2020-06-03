Belgium To Reopen Borders With Neighbours On June 15
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:52 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Belgium will reopen its borders to travellers from the EU, Britain and members of Europe's passport-free travel zone on June 15, the prime minister said Wednesday.
PM Sophie Wilmes announced the measure as Belgium emerges from a three-month coronavirus lockdown, adding that bars and restaurants would reopen on June 8.