Belgium to reopen indoor dining and entertainment June 9

(@FahadShabbir)

Belgium will allow indoor drinking, dining and entertainment venues to reopen for audiences of up to 200 people from June 9, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Belgium will allow indoor drinking, dining and entertainment venues to reopen for audiences of up to 200 people from June 9, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Tuesday.

Cafe and restaurants with outdoor seating reopened on Saturday after almost seven months closed as an anti-virus measure, but theatres and cinemas have remained closed.