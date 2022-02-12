UrduPoint.com

Belgium To Reopen Late Night Drinking, But Keeps Covid Pass

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

Belgium will reopen nightclubs and allow bars to stay open beyond midnight in a week's time but some Covid-19 restriction will remain in place, including the vaccine certificate, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Belgium will reopen nightclubs and allow bars to stay open beyond midnight in a week's time but some Covid-19 restriction will remain in place, including the vaccine certificate, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Friday.

From February 18, bars will once again be allowed serve after midnight, he said, and working from home will no longer be compulsory, he said.

But bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will still check patrons' Covid vaccination certificate, a policy that will be reviewed in March.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed almost 30,000 people in Belgium and there are more than 23,000 new cases every day, but the national vaccination campaign is one of the most successful in Europe.

In common with its neighbours, Belgium is now gradually phasing out the emergency laws brought in to stem the spread of the virus, and business and social life is returning to normal.

But this has not satisfied a sceptical fringe. Brussels has seen several rowdy street marches against Covid rules, and on Monday protesting truck drivers from around Europe are due to converge on the city.

The convoys have been banned by Belgian authorities, but police fear disruption, as the movement that began in Canada gains ground in Europe and targets EU institutions based in Brussels.

"I say to those coming from abroad, look at the rules in Belgium. We've never had the toughest rules and we don't have them so much any more. So go and protest in your own country," de Croo said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Business Europe Canada Brussels Belgium February March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

2 minutes ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

34 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

34 minutes ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>