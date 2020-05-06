Belgium to reopen shops under social distancing May 11

Belgium retailers closed by the coronavirus epidemic will reopen to shoppers from Monday under strict social distancing rules, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Belgium retailers closed by the coronavirus epidemic will reopen to shoppers from Monday under strict social distancing rules, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said.

With one of the highest per capita death rates in the world from the virus, Belgium began lifting a strict lockdown in stages this week.

Businesses whose staff are not in contact with the public have re-started work, but schools, restaurants and bars will remain closed a while longer.