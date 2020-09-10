A Belgian court has agreed that a tooth taken from the remains of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, assassinated in 1961, be returned to his family, prosecutors said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A Belgian court has agreed that a tooth taken from the remains of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, assassinated in 1961, be returned to his family, prosecutors said Thursday.

The tooth had been seized from a Belgian policeman who apparently stole it while helping to dispose of the victim's body.