UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium To Return Slain Congo Leader's Tooth To Family

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Belgium to return slain Congo leader's tooth to family

A Belgian court has agreed that a tooth taken from the remains of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, assassinated in 1961, be returned to his family, prosecutors said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A Belgian court has agreed that a tooth taken from the remains of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, assassinated in 1961, be returned to his family, prosecutors said Thursday.

The tooth had been seized from a Belgian policeman who apparently stole it while helping to dispose of the victim's body.

Related Topics

Independence Family From Court

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

55 minutes ago

Oman reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 88,337 in tot ..

1 minute ago

Famous broadcaster Imdad Ali Khwaja passes away

1 minute ago

Dead body of woman found in Quetta

1 minute ago

72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam to be obser ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister takes notice of rape incidents, say ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.