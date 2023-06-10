UrduPoint.com

Belgium To Supply Ukraine With 105mm Artillery Rounds Worth $35Mln - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With 105mm Artillery Rounds Worth $35Mln - Defense Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Belgium has agreed to supply Ukraine with 105mm artillery rounds worth 32.4 million Euros ($34.8 million), the Belgian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The ammunition will be purchased from the Belgian industry and will be delivered as soon as possible," the ministry said.

The munition rounds will be sent at the urgent request of the Ukrainian side, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that Belgium had so far provided 306 million euros in military support to Ukraine, including 41 million euros in fuel.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago.

The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Belgium-supplied weapons, specifically, FN SCAR automatic rifles, were identified in videos of Ukrainian sabotage groups taken during an incursion into Russia's Belgorod Region in late May. Brussels demanded an explanation from Kiev as the weapons are sent on the condition they are used exclusively for defense, but is yet to receive a response.

