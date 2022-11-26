UrduPoint.com

Belgium To Supply Ukraine With Underwater Drones, Mobile Laboratories - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Underwater Drones, Mobile Laboratories - Defense Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The Belgian Council of Ministers on Friday approved a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes ten unmanned underwater vehicles manufactured by ECA Robotics Belgium and two mobile laboratories, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.

"These drones allow for the detection of all underwater threats: both mines and spy equipment. These are new high technologies that will be of great help to them. The Belgian army already has these machines," Dedonder said in an interview with the LeSoir newspaper.

Moreover, Belgium will provide the Ukrainian military with mobile laboratories, which can be "deployed near a site of a chemical, bacteriological, radiological, or nuclear incident." The minister added that these laboratories could also be useful in disaster areas where hospitals and birthing centers have been destroyed.

The Belgian military and manufacturers will train Ukrainian soldiers how to handle the new equipment, Dedonder said, adding that some 100 Belgian military instructors will join the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) to train Ukrainian troops.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Belgium's military aid to Ukraine has amounted to some 76 million Euros ($79 million).

Related Topics

Fire Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Mobile Nuclear Vehicles Kiev Belgium SITE February All From Million

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

3 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

3 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

4 hours ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

4 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.