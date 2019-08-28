UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Belgium to Take Part in Russia's Upcoming Prodexpo 2020 Exhibition - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A number of Belgian companies, in an attempt to boost trade ties, are expected to serve as exhibitors at the upcoming food industry show Prodexpo 2020, set to be held in Russia next year, Gerard Seghers, the economic and commercial counselor of the Belgian Embassy to Russia, told Sputnik.

"We are going to bring to the big trade show here, called Prodexpo, our Belgian companies ... Everybody thinks that you cannot export food to Russia, but it is not true at all. There are certain foods and agricultural products that are under sanctions, but if you are a producer of delicious Belgian beer, the Russian public might be interested in that," Seghers said.

Even though the existing regime of sanctions covers many aspects of food and agricultural industry, there are still prospects to expand cooperation, the diplomat noted.

"Russia is trying to build its independence in terms of food and agriculture .

.. And that requires modern equipment, modern technologies and Belgium can offer some of these technologies. We have organized some trade delegations [to Russia] in that industry," Seghers added.

The 27th International Exhibition for Food, Beverages, Food Raw Materials will be held in Moscow on February 10-14. Over 60,000 visitors from 112 countries are expected to attend the event, while almost 70 states will be represented by exhibitors.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West, including Belgium, significantly deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. The West has accused Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on the country, while Russia has denied the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.

