UrduPoint.com

Belgium To Tighten Laws Against Espionage, Interference In Internal Affairs - Brussels

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Belgium to Tighten Laws Against Espionage, Interference in Internal Affairs - Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Belgium is planning to tighten existing laws against espionage and foreign interference in internal affairs of the state and international organizations on Belgian territory, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said on Thursday.

"In today's geopolitical context, it is very important to effectively prosecute espionage and foreign interference. The ongoing investigation into possible corruption in the European Parliament demonstrates this once again," Van Quickenborne said, as quoted by the LeSoir newspaper.

He added that Brussels is planning to amend a provision in the law concerning attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Belgium and international institutions located on Belgian territory. Anyone attempting to affect democratic decision-making processes to damage Belgium's national interests will be subject to prosecution.

The amended text is currently being reviewed by the government and will be submitted for the parliament's approval by the summer.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained, and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches.

Related Topics

Corruption World Parliament Qatar Brussels Van Belgium Morocco Greece December From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

7 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

7 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

7 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

7 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

7 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.