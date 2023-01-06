Belgium to Tighten Laws Against Espionage, Interference in Internal Affairs - Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Belgium is planning to tighten existing laws against espionage and foreign interference in internal affairs of the state and international organizations on Belgian territory, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said on Thursday.

"In today's geopolitical context, it is very important to effectively prosecute espionage and foreign interference. The ongoing investigation into possible corruption in the European Parliament demonstrates this once again," Van Quickenborne said, as quoted by the LeSoir newspaper.

He added that Brussels is planning to amend a provision in the law concerning attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Belgium and international institutions located on Belgian territory. Anyone attempting to affect democratic decision-making processes to damage Belgium's national interests will be subject to prosecution.

The amended text is currently being reviewed by the government and will be submitted for the parliament's approval by the summer.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained, and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches.