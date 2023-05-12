(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Belgian government on Friday agreed on a new aid package for Ukraine worth 92 million Euros ($100 million) that will be paid for with profit from Russia's frozen assets.

"The total amount of allocated funds reaches 92 million euros. The source of these funds will be tax revenues from Russian financial assets frozen in Belgium," the cabinet of ministers said.