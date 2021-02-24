UrduPoint.com
Belgium To Try 14 People For Alleged Aid To Extremists In Paris 2015 Terror Acts - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A Belgium court on Wednesday referred 14 people suspected of aiding and abetting extremists behind the 2015 Paris terror attacks to the criminal court, media reported.

According to the broadcaster RTBF, Brussels' council chamber, the first level of general jurisdiction, referred 14 suspects out of the 20 initially indicted in the so-called Paris bis case after a probe into the logistical assistance to the terrorists who carried out attacks in Paris in November 2015. Cases against five others were dismissed, and one defendant is to be tried separately for a different case, the media outlet added.

Meanwhile, 12 alleged suspects will stand trial on charges of links to a terrorist organization, one person is charged with arms trafficking and another is suspected of providing the extremists with false documents.

  A set of coordinated terrorist attacks occurred in different parts of Paris on November 13, 2015, and claimed a total of 130 lives, while over 400 people were injured. Investigations were opened in both France and Belgium, as the perpetrators planned the assaults in Brussels.

