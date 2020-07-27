UrduPoint.com
Belgium Toughens Anti-virus Rules As Outbreak Grows: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Belgium toughens anti-virus rules as outbreak grows: Prime Minister

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Monday announced new measures to try to curb coronavirus as the country grapples with a "worrying" upsurge in cases

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Monday announced new measures to try to curb coronavirus as the country grapples with a "worrying" upsurge in cases.

From Wednesday, Belgians will be allowed to see a maximum of five people outside their families, reducing the permitted "social bubble" from 15, and working from home will be "strongly recommended" by the government.

More Stories From World

