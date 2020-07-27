Belgium toughens anti-virus rules as outbreak grows: Prime Minister

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Monday announced new measures to try to curb coronavirus as the country grapples with a "worrying" upsurge in cases

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 )

From Wednesday, Belgians will be allowed to see a maximum of five people outside their families, reducing the permitted "social bubble" from 15, and working from home will be "strongly recommended" by the government.