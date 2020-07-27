Belgium toughens rules after 'worrying' virus surge

(@FahadShabbir)

Belgium announced new rules Monday as it tries to stem a worrying flare-up in coronavirus cases centred on the port city of Antwerp

From Wednesday, Belgians will be allowed to see a maximum of five people outside of their families, reducing the permitted "social bubble" from 15.

Working from home will be "strongly recommended." The announcement from Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes comes as fears grow in some European countries of a damaging second wave of the pandemic, with Britain reimposing quarantine requirements on holidaymakers returning from Spain.

Belgian health officials said there had been a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, with 1,952 new infections over the past week, up more than 70 percent on the previous week.

"The epidemiological data are worrying and we are very worried, that's why we are acting today," Wilmes told reporters, after a meeting of the country's national security council.

In addition, face masks are to become compulsory whenever people are unable to maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres (five feet), and the government is "strongly recommending" that people work from home.

The moves mark a sharp turnaround after Belgium began to ease anti-virus measures, but Wilmes said it was needed "to avoid a new complete lockdown and to avoid putting the return of schools in September in jeopardy".

Frederique Jacobs, professor of infectious diseases and a spokeswoman for Belgium's Federal COVID-19 taskforce, told reporters: "The rapid growth in the number of cases is worrying." She said the situation was particularly serious in the province of Antwerp, in northern Belgium, which recorded 47 percent of new infections in the last week.

Special local measures have been taken to try to contain the spike.

But Jacobs warned that "the number of infections is also rising considerably in the rest of the country".