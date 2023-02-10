Belgium Training Ukrainian Operators of Underwater Drones - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Ukrainian military officers arrived in Belgium for training courses on operation of underwater drones, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Thursday.

"Today we are welcoming (Ukrainian) soldiers in Belgium as part of the #EUMAM (European Union Military Assistance Mission Ukraine) mission.

They will undergo training on the underwater systems delivered by Belgium to Ukraine. I've expressed them my profound support and saluted the courage shown for almost a year now," she tweeted.

In November 2022, the Belgian cabinet approved delivery of 10 unmanned underwater drones produced by ECA Robotics Belgium. The Belgian authorities said that these drones allowed to detect all underwater threats such as mines and spying devices. Similar equipment has already been employed by the Belgian army.