Belgium urges residents to quit flood-threatened riverfront

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Authorities in the Belgian city of Liege on Thursday urged residents to evacuate neighbourhoods near the banks of the Meuse river as several days of heavy rains threatened historic flooding.

The city authorities "ask the inhabitants of Liege who still have the possibility to evacuate to do so," a statement said, adding that waters could rise another 1.5 meters (five feet) in the coming hours from their current levels.