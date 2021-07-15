UrduPoint.com
Belgium Urges Residents To Quit Flood-threatened Riverfront

Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Belgium urges residents to quit flood-threatened riverfront

Authorities in the Belgian city of Liege on Thursday urged residents to evacuate neighbourhoods near the banks of the Meuse river as several days of heavy rains threatened historic flooding

Authorities in the Belgian city of Liege on Thursday urged residents to evacuate neighbourhoods near the banks of the Meuse river as several days of heavy rains threatened historic flooding.

The city authorities "ask the inhabitants of Liege who still have the possibility to evacuate to do so," a statement said, adding that waters could rise another 1.5 meters (five feet) in the coming hours from their current levels.

